Around 66 lakh names likely to be deleted in post-SIR rolls in Bengal since start of exercise

The Election Commission of India (EC) is likely to delete an additional eight lakh names over and above the 58 lakh voters already removed from West Bengal’s draft electoral rolls, taking the total number of deletions triggered by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to around 66 lakh so far, according to a PTI report citing sources in the poll body.

An EC official said the exact number of deletions can be confirmed only after the complete rolls are published online. Even the final figures may not remain static, as additions through Form 6 applications and fresh deletions via Form 7 applications will continue to alter the tally.

As per the report, another 60.06 lakh names have been placed under the “under adjudication” category. These cases are currently being examined by judicial officers, and their inclusion or deletion will be decided in subsequent supplementary lists. Officials indicated that this adjudication process could further push up the total deletions in the final rolls.