Assam elections: Congress finalises candidate list for 45 seats, most sitting MLAs likely to be retained  

NEW DELHI: The Congress has finalised its first list of 45 candidates for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Assam, with most sitting MLAs expected to be retained. However, party sources indicated that the formal announcement of the list may be deferred until the BJP releases its candidate names.

According to party insiders, the decisions were taken during a virtual meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) on Friday, held via Zoom. Senior leaders reviewed feedback from the state unit and screening committee before clearing the names, said a leader.

Sources indicated that the delay in officially releasing the list is part of a broader electoral strategy. By waiting for the BJP to announce its candidates first, the Congress hopes to fine-tune its final adjustments. The CEC meeting also discussed candidates for the newly created Binnakandi and Khowang assembly seats. While the party was reportedly considering allotting these constituencies to its allies, the move has led to discontent among sections of party workers.

According to sources, the candidature of the sons of Nagaon Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain also came up during the meeting.