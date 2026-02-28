BJP launches Assam assembly poll campaign with 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

GUWAHATI: Assam’s ruling BJP on Saturday launched its campaign for the upcoming assembly election with “Jan Ashirwad Yatra,” aiming to cover 40 to 50 of the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged it off from the Gupteshwari temple under the Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency after offering prayers there.
Addressing a crowd, he said the BJP would seek the blessings of the people during the yatra to win the elections, expected in April.
“You had elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in 2014. Then in 2016, you formed the BJP’s first government (in Assam) under Sarbananda Sonowal’s leadership. In 2021, you helped the BJP form the government again. During this entire period, we tried to work for the welfare of the people of Assam as far as possible,” Sarma said.
He claimed that it was evident from the various development initiatives that the BJP had tried to serve the people earnestly.
“We could not possibly accomplish all that you had desired. But we were never short of intent and efforts. That’s the reason why we can see a developed and secured Assam today,” the Chief Minister further stated.
The BJP said through the eight-day yatra, it would take the developmental and welfare initiatives of the central and state governments to the people and seek their blessings for the elections. The party aims to connect with one lakh people every day.
“The venue (of yatra’s launch) resonated with unprecedented enthusiasm as an overwhelming tide of people gathered, their spontaneous participation standing as living testimony to the deep-rooted faith reposed in the BJP’s development-oriented governance and visionary policies,” the BJP said in a statement.
Last month, the Congress had taken out a similar outreach campaign, “Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress” (People’s Congress at People’s Doorsteps).
The BJP had on Friday evening officially released three election campaign songs. The party said these songs would carry the message of development, good governance, and welfare initiatives of the government to every voter.
“Through music, the party’s vision and commitment will resonate more strongly and touch the hearts of the people,” state BJP spokesman Jayanta Kumar Goswami stated.