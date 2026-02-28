BJP launches Assam assembly poll campaign with 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

GUWAHATI: Assam’s ruling BJP on Saturday launched its campaign for the upcoming assembly election with “Jan Ashirwad Yatra,” aiming to cover 40 to 50 of the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged it off from the Gupteshwari temple under the Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency after offering prayers there.

Addressing a crowd, he said the BJP would seek the blessings of the people during the yatra to win the elections, expected in April.

“You had elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in 2014. Then in 2016, you formed the BJP’s first government (in Assam) under Sarbananda Sonowal’s leadership. In 2021, you helped the BJP form the government again. During this entire period, we tried to work for the welfare of the people of Assam as far as possible,” Sarma said.

He claimed that it was evident from the various development initiatives that the BJP had tried to serve the people earnestly.

“We could not possibly accomplish all that you had desired. But we were never short of intent and efforts. That’s the reason why we can see a developed and secured Assam today,” the Chief Minister further stated.