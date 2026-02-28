'Deeply concerned': MEA urges restraint, prioritise civilian safety amid escalating tensions in West Asia

NEW DELHI: New Delhi on Saturday voiced deep concern over the escalating situation in Iran and the wider Gulf region, urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states amid rising tensions.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said: “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.”

The government underscored that dialogue -- not military confrontation-- must guide the path forward. “Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” the statement added, reiterating India’s longstanding position on adherence to international law and regional stability.