'Deeply concerned': MEA urges restraint, prioritise civilian safety amid escalating tensions in West Asia

NEW DELHI: New Delhi on Saturday voiced deep concern over the escalating situation in Iran and the wider Gulf region, urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states amid rising tensions.
In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said: “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.”
The government underscored that dialogue -- not military confrontation-- must guide the path forward. “Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” the statement added, reiterating India’s longstanding position on adherence to international law and regional stability.
The remarks come at a time of heightened volatility in West Asia following recent military actions and retaliatory responses that have sparked fears of a broader regional conflict. The Gulf region hosts over 10 million Indians, making stability there both a strategic and humanitarian priority for New Delhi.
The MEA said Indian missions across the region remain in close contact with the diaspora. “Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance,” the ministry said.
India also has deep economic stakes in the region, with a significant share of its crude oil imports and trade flows linked to Gulf nations. Any prolonged instability could carry implications not only for regional security but also for global energy markets and India’s economic outlook.