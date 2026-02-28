World

LIVE | Iran hit by joint Israel-US airstrikes; Trump says US has begun 'major combat operations'

An apparent initial strike was reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It was not clear whether the 86-year-old was at his offices at the time.
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
Israel launched a daylight attack across Iran and its capital, Tehran, on Saturday, with a plume of smoke seen rising from the city centre. The United States is understood to be involved, although the extent of its participation was not immediately clear.

The attack comes as Washington has deployed a large number of fighter jets and warships to the region, in what officials have described as an effort to pressure Iran over its nuclear programme.

An apparent initial strike was reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It was not clear whether the 86-year-old Ayatollah Khamenei was at his offices at the time. He has not been seen in public for several days amid escalating tensions with the United States.

Loud blasts were heard in Tehran and two plumes of thick smoke were seen over the centre and east of the Iranian capital.

Israel’s defence ministry said it had carried out a “pre-emptive strike” against Iran. Air-raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, and residents across the country received phone alerts warning of an “extremely serious” threat.

Iraq closes its airspace after Israel strikes Iran

Iraq closed its airspace on Saturday, state media said, after Israel said it carried out strikes against Iran. "The ministry of transport announces closing Iraqi airspace," the Iraq News Agency INA reported.

Israel hits Iran nationwide, targeting ‘regime’ and ‘military’ sites

Iranian media reported that attacks were taking place nationwide as Israel launched airstrikes targeting the country. Blasts were heard in Isfahan and other cities, according to local reports.

Israel’s public broadcaster said the strikes were aimed at regime and military sites in Iran.

Iran closes airspace until further notice; mobile phone services cut

Iran on Saturday closed its airspace until further notice, following multiple blasts in the capital Tehran and elsewhere, the civil aviation agency said.

"The airspace of the entire country is cosed until further notice," announced the spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Mobile phone services have also been cut across the Islamic Republic following the Israeli airstrikes.

Israel closes its airspace to civilian flights

Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights Saturday after announcing it had carried out "preventive strikes" on Iran and sounding sirens in Jerusalem.

"Following the security developments, the Minister of Transportation has ordered the Director of the Israel Civil Aviation Authority to close the airspace of the State of Israel to civilian flights," the minister, Miri Regev, announced.

Loud blasts and columns of smoke in Tehran

Two loud blasts were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning by AFP journalists, and two plumes of thick smoke were seen over the centre and east of the Iranian capital.

"The type of explosions suggests that this is a missile attack," the Fars news agency reported, without immediately providing further details.

Israel announces 'preventive strike' on Iran

Israel's defence ministry announced a "preemptive strike" against Iran on Saturday as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and people across the country received phone alerts about an "extremely serious" threat.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country," read a statement from his ministry.

