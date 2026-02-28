LIVE | Iran hit by joint Israel-US airstrikes; Trump says US has begun 'major combat operations'

Israel launched a daylight attack across Iran and its capital, Tehran, on Saturday, with a plume of smoke seen rising from the city centre. The United States is understood to be involved, although the extent of its participation was not immediately clear.

The attack comes as Washington has deployed a large number of fighter jets and warships to the region, in what officials have described as an effort to pressure Iran over its nuclear programme.

An apparent initial strike was reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It was not clear whether the 86-year-old Ayatollah Khamenei was at his offices at the time. He has not been seen in public for several days amid escalating tensions with the United States.

Loud blasts were heard in Tehran and two plumes of thick smoke were seen over the centre and east of the Iranian capital.

Israel’s defence ministry said it had carried out a “pre-emptive strike” against Iran. Air-raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, and residents across the country received phone alerts warning of an “extremely serious” threat.