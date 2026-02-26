Most Americans see Iran as an enemy but doubt Trump's judgment on military force, AP-NORC poll finds

Most Americans, 61%, say Iran is an "enemy" of the US, which is up slightly from a Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll conducted in September 2023.

But their confidence in the president's judgment when it comes to relationships with adversaries and the use of military force abroad is low, the new poll shows, with only about 3 in 10 Americans saying they have "a great deal" or "quite a bit" trust in Trump.

Even some Republicans — particularly younger Republicans — have reservations about Trump's ability to make the right choices on these high-stakes issues.

Most US adults have concerns about Trump's judgment on military force

The Trump administration this year has held two rounds of nuclear talks with Iran under Omani mediation, with a third round scheduled to begin Thursday. Similar talks last year between the US and Iran about Iran's nuclear program broke down after Israel launched what became the 12-day war in June.

"We are in negotiations with them," Trump said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, which took place after the poll was conducted. "They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words: We will never have a nuclear weapon."

Americans have significant reservations about Trump's judgment on foreign conflicts, the AP-NORC poll shows. Only about 3 in 10 of US adults have "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of trust in Trump's judgment on the use of military force, relationships with US adversaries or the use of nuclear weapons. More than half trust him "only a little" or "not at all."

On each measure, Republicans are more likely than Democrats and Independents to trust that the president will make the right decisions. About 6 in 10 Republicans have a high level of trust in Trump, while roughly 9 in 10 Democrats have a low level of trust in him.

But some Republicans' confidence is more qualified. Younger Republicans — those under 45 — are less likely than older Republicans to say they trust Trump "a great deal" or "quite a bit" on his use of military force. About half of younger Republicans say this, compared to about two-thirds of older Republicans.