'Exercise utmost caution': India issues advisory as Israel, US bomb Iran

JERUSALEM:NEW DELHI: The Government of India has issued urgent advisories for Indian nationals in Iran and Israel following a sharp escalation in regional tensions after Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

The Embassy of India in Iran on Saturday urged Indian citizens to exercise “utmost caution” and limit movement. In a post on X, the embassy stated, “All Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible.”

The advisory comes in the wake of what Israel described as a pre-emptive strike targeting Tehran, supported by Washington. The sudden flare-up has led to heightened security concerns across the region. Both Iran and Israel have closed their airspaces, with Iraq also suspending flights amid fears of further escalation. Reports have also surfaced suggesting possible US involvement in the Israeli strike, though there has been no official confirmation.

The Indian mission in Iran further advised citizens to closely monitor local developments. “Indian nationals are advised to keep a watch on the latest developments through news and official updates and await further guidance from the Embassy of India,” the statement said.

To assist citizens in case of emergencies, the embassy shared multiple contact numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359, urging nationals to reach out if required.

Simultaneously, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued a detailed advisory in view of what it termed the “prevailing security situation in the region.”

“All Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times,” the embassy said. It strongly urged citizens to adhere strictly to safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.