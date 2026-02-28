Arvind Kejriwal case: Kapil Sibal urges mandatory magistrate review of documentary evidence before arrest

NEW DELHI: A day after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was acquitted in the liquor policy case, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday accused the BJP of "weaponising" the law to target opposition leaders.

The senior advocate urged the Supreme Court to direct the government to amend laws to ensure that arrests are made only after a magistrate is shown oral and documentary evidence justifying the action.

Sibal also accused the government of following a colonial mindset of arresting first and gathering evidence later.

His remarks came after a Delhi court acquitted Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case and pulled up the CBI by saying it found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

"We want to ask the government who will bear responsibility for the 126 days that Kejriwal spent in jail and 503 days that Sisodia spent in jail. There should be accountability," Sibal said at a press conference.

"They (BJP) used to say that it is a Rs 100 crore scam. The judge said that this was premeditated. The judgement said it was a pre-conceived plan to make them accused and then the CBI decided how to do that," he said.

Sibal added that the prime minister keeps talking about the colonial mindset.

"This whole law is about the colonial mindset, first to arrest and then gather evidence. This law should be amended."