Kerala CM pays tribute to former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri on anniversary of 2002 Gulberg Society massacre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday paid tribute to former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the Gulberg Society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat violence.

In a post on X, Vijayan said the "brutal martydom" of Jafri is a chilling reminder of the cost of communal hatred.

"Paying tribute to the memory of Ehsan Jafri on the anniversary of the Gulberg Society massacre. A former MP and a staunch voice for a secular India, his brutal martyrdom remains a chilling reminder of the 2002 Gujarat genocide and the horrific cost of communal hatred," he wrote.

In a separate post, Vijayan noted that 69 people, including Jafri, were burnt to death in the alleged attack by the Sangh Parivar on Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002.