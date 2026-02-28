Matua community fears citizenship loss ahead of final electoral rolls publication in West Bengal

KOLKATA: Matuas in several districts of West Bengal fear losing of citizenship of India hours before the Election Commission of India (ECI) officially publishes the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state by Saturday afternoon.

A huge number of the Matuas residing in North 24 Parganas, Nadia, East Bardhaman and Jalpaiguri districts in the state feared that their names are likely to be deleted from the post-SIR final list.

Many voters belonging to the Matua community in Bongaon Lok Sabha (LS) constituency of North 24 Parganas, who voted Santanu Thakur, local BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Shipping, in the last LS polls in 2024 to win the battle against the Trinamool Congress on Friday met Mamatabala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling party in the state, and expressed fear to lose citizenship if their names are removed from the final electoral rolls.

Sources in the office of the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of North 24 Parganas district said that around two lakh voters belonging to logical discrepancies and unmapped categories respectively were summoned by the ECI for SIR hearings. Around 1.25 lakh out of the two lakh voters are Matuas. Around 65,000 voters had appeared at the SIR hearing centres in the Bongaon LS constituency area.

Sources felt that the names of a huge number of Matua voters in about four to five assembly constituencies under the Bongaon LS seat may be deleted.

The national poll panel will publish the final electoral rolls of Bengal this afternoon, ending a three-month-long anxiety-ridden SIR process marked by political mudslinging, street protests and legal battle.

The final rolls will include 7.08 crore voters who had made it to the pre-SIR hearings draft rolls released on December 16. They will be classified as “deleted”, “under adjudication” or “approved” in the final list, sources said.