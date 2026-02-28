Parliament retains absolute prerogative to enact law: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said Parliament retains the “absolute prerogative” to enact a law and it is not bound by the undertaking which may have been given by the Centre.
The observations came from a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi which was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 152 deals with the acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.
A lawyer appearing for the petitioners said Section 152 reintroduces Section 124A (sedition) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code. In May 2022, a three-judge bench of the apex court had put on hold the colonial-era penal law on sedition till an appropriate government forum re-examines it and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking the offence.
The lawyer said that in 2022, the Centre had given an undertaking before the top court that they would review the sedition law. The counsel said the government cannot reintroduce the provision in BNS after giving an undertaking before the court.
“An undertaking by the executive does not curtail Parliament’s legislative powers. The Union of India may have given an undertaking before the court but Parliament is not bound by it,” the bench said, adding, “Parliament has the absolute prerogative to enact a law.”
During the hearing, the petitioners also questioned Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), saying it violates the apex court’s Lalita Kumari judgement which mandates registration of an FIR if the information discloses commission of a cognisable offence.
The bench, however, said the Lalita Kumari judgment has been abused, leading to proliferation of frivolous FIRS. “Sometimes judgments are given sitting on ivory towers. Have you seen what kind of litigation it has generated? Once cognisable offence is disclosed, FIR has to be registered. How much that judgment has been abused in this country?” the bench asked.
The bench also said many times courts are abused.
Also in top court
SC: Submit report on farmers’ agitation
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the high-powered committee, constituted earlier to amicably resolve the grievances of the farmers who held an agitation at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana in 2024, to submit its report-cum-recommendations. The bench said that the report-cum-recommendations should not be divulged in public domain until further orders of the court.
Doctor gets bail in Pune Porsche crash case
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to a doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of a 17-year-old boy, accused of crashing a Porsche car into a motorcycle in Pune and killing two persons. The incident dates back to May 19, 2024, when the car allegedly driven by an allegedly drunk 17-year-old fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief.
SC agrees to hear plea against SHANTI Act
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea challenging several provisions of the SHANTI Act, 2025, saying the main dispute raised is between an actual, visible and tangible national interest versus an unfortunate hypothetical loss. A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi termed the matter as “extremely sensitive issue” requiring detailed hearing.