Patna Diary | Minister promises sports village in Bhagalpur

Sports lovers have reasons to cheer up. Bihar sports minister Shreyasi Singh has said that ‘Khel Gaon’ will be constructed in Goradih in Bihar. The ‘Khel Gaon’ will prove to be a historic gift for the athletes of the Anga region – Banka, Bhagalpur, Jamui, and Munger districts. The State Council of Ministers recently met and formally approved the transfer of approximately 15.01 acres of government land to the Sports Department free of cost. With this decision, process of constructing state’s first sports village has begun, and instructions have been issued to department concerned to complete the necessary formalities.

Buzz over new state out of Bengal, Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Bihar has triggered a new controversy. His visit is generally linked with assembly election to be held in West Bengal. Though his visit is mainly focussed on state’s border security arrangements, some political observers link it to possibility of creating a new state by carving out parts of Bengal and Bihar. RJD MLA Ranvijay Sahu has claimed that parts of Bihar’s Seemanchal region and Bengal will be carved out for creating a new state. Senior BJP leader and former union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, however, quashed all these speculations.