'Setback for Indian huglomacy': Congress takes dig at PM Modi after Trump praises Pakistan leaders

Not only that, days after the agreement, the US imposed a 125.87 per cent import duty on solar modules from India, Ramesh pointed out.

"Our strategic diplomacy has received repeated blows by President Trump, repeatedly cosying up to the Pakistani establishment and reverting to the hyphenation of India and Pakistan," he said.

"The prime minister may, through his means, manage to get awards. But the fact is that the self-declared Vishwaguru has been exposed and the world, especially the US, has got his measure," Ramesh said.

His remarks come after Trump, amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said he gets along with Pakistan very well and that the country is doing terrifically well.

Responding to a question on whether he would intervene to stop the fighting, Trump said, "I would, but I get along with Pakistan very well, very, very well. You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there. You have a great leader, two of the people that I really respect a lot, and I think that Pakistan is doing terrifically well.