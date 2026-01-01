KGMU nursing student accuses intern doctor of betrayal, blackmail

LUCKNOW: Prestigious King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Days after allegations of “love jihad” were levelled against a resident doctor by a junior colleague, a nursing student has now accused an intern doctor of having a relationship with her under the pretext of marriage and later blackmailing her.

The nursing student has approached the Lucknow police with a complaint, following which an FIR has been lodged against the accused, Dr Mohammad Adil.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the doctor promised to marry her and, on that assurance, called her to his flat, where he allegedly had relations with her multiple times. She claimed that the accused later backed out of the marriage.

The victim further stated that when she insisted on marriage, the doctor not only refused but also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

According to the complaint, the accused also blackmailed her, saying that he would make her private photographs viral on social media if she tried to speak about their relationship.