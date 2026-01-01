KGMU nursing student accuses intern doctor of betrayal, blackmail

LUCKNOW: Prestigious King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.
Days after allegations of “love jihad” were levelled against a resident doctor by a junior colleague, a nursing student has now accused an intern doctor of having a relationship with her under the pretext of marriage and later blackmailing her.
The nursing student has approached the Lucknow police with a complaint, following which an FIR has been lodged against the accused, Dr Mohammad Adil.
In her complaint, the victim alleged that the doctor promised to marry her and, on that assurance, called her to his flat, where he allegedly had relations with her multiple times. She claimed that the accused later backed out of the marriage.
The victim further stated that when she insisted on marriage, the doctor not only refused but also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
According to the complaint, the accused also blackmailed her, saying that he would make her private photographs viral on social media if she tried to speak about their relationship.
Following these threats, the nursing student approached the police authorities, after which an FIR was registered and the matter taken up for investigation.
The victim is pursuing a nursing course at KGMU and lives in a PG facility. As per her police complaint, she met Mohd Adil, a resident of Bareilly, some time ago. He is an intern at KGMU. She alleged that Adil first befriended her, later expressed his love and promised marriage, but eventually betrayed her by refusing to marry her.
As per DCP Vishwajeet Srivastava, preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused is indeed an intern at KGMU. He said the background and whereabouts of the accused are being verified and that the student’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate.
This is the second such case reported at KGMU in the last 15 days. Earlier, a doctor from West Bengal had filed an FIR against her colleague, Dr Ramijuddin, alleging that he trapped her in “love jihad” and pressured her to convert to Islam before marriage.
Even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the victim doctor in that case. However, resident doctor Dr Ramijuddin is currently absconding.