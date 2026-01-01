NIA, IB join probe after 150 kg of ammonium nitrate seized in Rajasthan’s Tonk

JAIPUR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have joined the investigation after 150 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from a car in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Wednesday. The seizure has put security agencies on high alert across Tonk, Jaipur and Delhi.
An NIA team reached Tonk on Thursday and questioned the accused, examining their criminal backgrounds, family records and possible inter-district or inter-state links. Investigators are focusing on the purpose behind transporting such a large quantity of ammonium nitrate and its intended use.
Along with the NIA and IB, teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have also interrogated the accused. Agencies are probing whether the men had earlier supplied ammonium nitrate to other cities or individuals and why Tonk was chosen as the destination.
The District Special Team (DST) arrested two men, Surendra and Surendra Mochi, from Chiraunj village under the Barauni police station area on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra said the accused had brought the 150 kg consignment from Bundi and were planning to supply it in Tonk.
Police said the explosives were being transported in a sedan car and concealed in four separate bags disguised as urea fertiliser. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of ammonium nitrate, along with 200 explosive cartridges, six bundles of safety fuse wire and around 1,100 metres of wire.
While the probe is ongoing, agencies suspect the explosives were meant for use in illegal mining in the Tonk hills. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena said preliminary investigations suggest the recovered material was being transported for supply to illegal stone-mining operations.
“Given the sensitive nature of the explosive material, the investigation is being conducted from all possible angles. All links are being thoroughly examined,” the SP said.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that the explosives were sourced from a magazine. Officials are now trying to trace the location of the magazine and verify whether similar consignments had been supplied earlier. Central and state agencies are coordinating to uncover the entire network involved.
Officials said special teams were already active due to the seriousness of the case and that the probe would be widened if the involvement of additional individuals or agencies emerged. Further details will be shared once the investigation progresses.
Notably, the seizure comes a day ahead of the Rajasthan government’s New Year campaign to crack down on illegal mining across the Aravalli range and other sensitive areas.
Experts have pointed out that ammonium nitrate has been used in deadly blasts in the past, underscoring the serious security implications of the seizure. Further investigation in the case is under way.