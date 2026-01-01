NIA, IB join probe after 150 kg of ammonium nitrate seized in Rajasthan’s Tonk

JAIPUR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have joined the investigation after 150 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from a car in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Wednesday. The seizure has put security agencies on high alert across Tonk, Jaipur and Delhi.

An NIA team reached Tonk on Thursday and questioned the accused, examining their criminal backgrounds, family records and possible inter-district or inter-state links. Investigators are focusing on the purpose behind transporting such a large quantity of ammonium nitrate and its intended use.

Along with the NIA and IB, teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have also interrogated the accused. Agencies are probing whether the men had earlier supplied ammonium nitrate to other cities or individuals and why Tonk was chosen as the destination.

The District Special Team (DST) arrested two men, Surendra and Surendra Mochi, from Chiraunj village under the Barauni police station area on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra said the accused had brought the 150 kg consignment from Bundi and were planning to supply it in Tonk.

Police said the explosives were being transported in a sedan car and concealed in four separate bags disguised as urea fertiliser. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of ammonium nitrate, along with 200 explosive cartridges, six bundles of safety fuse wire and around 1,100 metres of wire.

While the probe is ongoing, agencies suspect the explosives were meant for use in illegal mining in the Tonk hills. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena said preliminary investigations suggest the recovered material was being transported for supply to illegal stone-mining operations.