Wanted Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar

PATNA: A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dayanand Malakar, secretary of the north-Bihar Central Zonal Committee of the outlawed CPI-Maoist. Two of his associates were arrested, they said.

According to a statement issued by the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police, "Malakar alias Chotu, a Naxal who was wanted by the police in more than 14 criminal cases, died following an encounter with a joint team of STF and district police in the Teghra area of Begusarai on Wednesday evening."

"Acting on a tip-off, security personnel reached the spot where Malakar was hiding along with his associates.

After noticing the police personnel, Malakar tried to escape and fired at the police.

Security personnel retaliated in self-defence. The Naxal was injured in the encounter and two of his accomplices were arrested," the statement said.

Malakar was rushed to the nearest government hospital, where he was declared dead. No security personnel were injured in the encounter, it said.

Police also recovered one 5.56 MM INSAS rifle, a country-made pistol, 25 live cartridges and 15 spent cartridges from the spot.

"Malakar, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, and was involved in several Naxalite operations in north-Bihar," the statement said.