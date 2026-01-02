Canadian aviation regulator warns Air India after pilot found intoxicated before Vancouver flight

NEW DELHI: Transport Canada Civil Aviation and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are expected to take enforcement action against Air India following an incident in which a flight captain was found in an inebriated state at Vancouver International Airport before operating a flight, Transport Canada has warned. Air India has been asked to explain the corrective measures it is implementing to prevent such incidents by 26 January.
Transport Canada is the government department responsible for developing, implementing, and regulating all transportation policies in Canada.
An official communication from the Foreign Operations Division of Transport Canada to Air India on 24 December, one day after Captain Saurabh Kumar was found under the influence of alcohol prior to Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi via Vienna, urged the airline to conduct a thorough review and investigation of the incident. The department has also requested details of corrective actions taken to prevent recurrence, with a response due by 26 January.
The letter stated that the RCMP had informed Transport Canada that Captain Kumar had reported for duty while under the influence of alcohol. “Two breathalyser tests conducted by the RCMP at Vancouver International Airport confirmed this, after he was advised to leave the aircraft,” it said.
The communication noted that the incident contravened Canadian Aviation Regulation 602.02, which declares a person under the influence of alcohol as unfit for duty. It also cited a breach of Regulation 602.03, which prohibits any crew member from performing duties if under the influence of alcohol or if alcohol has been consumed within 12 hours of duty.
Additionally, condition (g) of Air India’s Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC) issued by Transport Canada was violated, as it requires foreign operators to ensure safe operations. The letter added: “It is likely that enforcement action will be pursued by the RCMP and the TCCA.”