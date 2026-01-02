‘Solidarity knows no borders,’ says Umar Khalid’s friend on Mamdani’s letter

NEW DELHI: A handwritten letter by Indian-American politician Zohran Mamdani to the parents of jailed JNU activist Umar Khalid went viral on social media on Thursday night, triggering a political storm online. While members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) slammed Mamdani’s outreach as “interference,” Khalid’s close friend and activist Banijyotsana Lahiri responded by underlining the power of global solidarity, saying it “does not see borders or prison bars” and often arrives from across the world when voices at home are silenced.

The letter shared on social media platform X by Khalid’s partner Banojyotsna Lahiri, was accompanied by the caption, “When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid.”

In the brief handwritten message, Mamdani expressed support for Khalid and his family, writing that he often reflected on Khalid’s words about not allowing bitterness to take over. He also mentioned having met Khalid’s parents and conveyed that many people were thinking of him.

The post drew strong criticism from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which described Mamdani’s outreach as inappropriate interference. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal alleged that Mamdani had defended what he termed “criminals who talk about dividing India” and accused the New York City mayor of failing to verify facts before expressing solidarity.

Bansal also criticized US lawmakers who have written to India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, urging that Khalid be granted bail.