'Thinking of you': Zohran Mamdani pens note to Umar Khalid as US lawmakers urge India to ensure him fair trial

New York City's new mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote a note of support to jailed human rights activist Umar Khalid, as eight members of the US Congress urged New Delhi to ensure a fair trial in his case under international law.

Mamdani’s note to Khalid -- who has been held in Tihar Jail under UAPA charges linked to the 2020 Delhi riots -- was shared on social media by the former JNU student’s friends. The letter recalled Mamdani’s meeting with Khalid’s parents and expressed solidarity with the jailed activist.

In the note Mamdani wrote: "I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you."

Meanwhile, eight US lawmakers, including Democrat Jim McGovern -- the ranking member of the House Rules Committee and co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission -- who met Khalid’s parents in December 2025, wrote to India’s ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, expressing concern over his prolonged detention.

In a post on X, McGovern said, "Earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over 5 years without trial. Representative Raskin and I are leading our colleagues to urge that he be granted bail and a fair, timely trial in accordance with international law."