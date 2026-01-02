'Won't tolerate any interference in India's internal matters': BJP slams Mamdani over note to Umar Khalid

The BJP on Friday accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of "interfering" in India's internal matters by writing a note to jailed activist Umar Khalid and asserted that India will not tolerate it.

Questioning Mamdani's locus standi to comment on the issue, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also cautioned the New York City Mayor against such efforts, asserting, "If India's sovereignty is challenged, 140 crore Indians will stand united under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

People of India have "complete faith" in the country's judiciary, he added.

The reaction came after Mamdani wrote a note for Khalid, recalling his words on "bitterness" and the importance of not letting it consume one's self.

The note was posted on X by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna Lahiri.

"When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid," the caption accompanying the note said.

In a letter to Khalid, Mamdani wrote, "Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you.”

A group of US lawmakers had also written a letter to India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra, urging a fair and timely trial for Khalid in "accordance with international law".

Reacting sharply, Bhatia charged, "If anybody comes out in support of any accused and interferes in India's internal matters, the country will not tolerate it."

"Who is this outsider to raise questions on our democracy and judiciary, and that too coming in support of a person who wants to break India? This is not fair," the BJP spokesperson said at a press conference at the party headquarters here, when asked about Mamdani's note.