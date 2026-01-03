14 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: At least 14 armed CPI (Maoist) cadres were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Sukma and Bijapur districts of south Chhattisgarh on Saturday, marking the first major anti-Maoist operations of 2026, officials said.

The encounters took place around 450 km south of Raipur following specific intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the Basaguda–Tarrem forest area of Bijapur and the Konta–Kistaram jungles of Sukma. Separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched search operations in their respective areas, leading to intermittent exchanges of fire from Saturday morning.

“So far, 12 bodies of Maoists have been recovered from the Sukma encounter site and two from Bijapur,” Bastar Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam said. He added that weapons including an AK-47, INSAS assault rifle, self-loading rifle and other arms were seized from the encounter sites.

Search operations are still underway at multiple locations in both districts. Further operational details have not been shared due to safety concerns of the personnel involved in the anti-Maoist operations.

There has been no report of any security personnel sustaining injuries in the gun battle and further details are awaited.

Sukma and Bijapur remain among the most Maoist-affected districts in Bastar division and were earlier considered epicentres of left-wing extremism in south Chhattisgarh.

Officials said 2025 proved to be a decisive year for Bastar Range, with 256 Maoists neutralised and around 1,650 surrendering to join the mainstream.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has earlier declared that India will be free of Maoist violence by March 31, 2026.