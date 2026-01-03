Diarrhoea outbreak in Indore’s Bhagirathpura sparks BJP–Congress clash

BHOPAL: The Bhagirathpura locality of Indore, India’s cleanest city, hit by a deadly diarrhoeal outbreak triggered by contaminated water supply, turned into a political battleground on Saturday, with leaders and supporters of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress coming face to face.

A fact-finding team constituted by the state Congress to probe the deaths visited the affected locality to meet bereaved and ill families. However, their entry was blocked by BJP supporters, who raised slogans and waved black flags at the Congress delegation, which included former MLA and ex-minister Sajjan Singh Verma, and sitting MLAs Pratap Grewal and Mahesh Parmar.

As tensions escalated, Congress supporters raised slogans of “Ghanta Party Murdabad”, a reference to the recent alleged misconduct by local BJP MLA and cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya with a senior television journalist, while BJP supporters shouted “Bahari log wapas jao” (outsiders go back). With both sides confronting each other, police intervened and escorted the Congress team safely out of the locality.

While the confrontation unfolded in Indore, Congress activists in the state capital Bhopal staged a protest outside the residence of Indore-1 MLA and state Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

In a related development, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, who hails from Indore, demanded Vijayvargiya’s resignation from the council of ministers and the registration of an FIR against Indore mayor and BJP leader Pushyamitra Bhargava.