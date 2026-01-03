Rajasthan intensifies crackdown on illegal mining to protect Aravalli ecology

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has stepped up enforcement across the state to curb illegal mining and protect the fragile ecology of the Aravalli mountain range. The action follows the Centre’s earlier recommendation to define the Aravalli range as areas above 100 metres in height, and the subsequent withdrawal of that directive by the Supreme Court after widespread protests in Rajasthan. Since then, the state’s mining department, district administrations and police have been carrying out coordinated joint operations.

Over the past two days, dozens of vehicles allegedly involved in illegal mining have been seized in Jaipur and Alwar districts, and several cases have been registered against offenders, officials said.

In Jaipur, a joint operation has been underway for the past five days under the direction of District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni. Teams from the mining department, district administration and police conducted simultaneous raids across several police station areas. Mining Engineer Shyam Chaudhary said the drive resulted in major action against illegal mining and the unauthorised transportation of minerals. During the operation, 50 vehicles were seized, including two excavators, 14 dumpers and 34 tractor-trolleys.

A total of 46 cases were registered, and penalties amounting to ₹50.36 lakh were recovered and deposited in the state treasury. In addition, seven FIRs were lodged against those involved in illegal mining and transportation.

In Alwar district, the administration has dug up and blocked roads leading to hill areas using JCB machines to prevent illegal mining. Under the state government’s ongoing campaign, 21 cases of illegal mining have been reported so far in the district. Officials said nine FIRs have been registered, more than 15 tractors seized and several people arrested.