Rajasthan intensifies crackdown on illegal mining to protect Aravalli ecology

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has stepped up enforcement across the state to curb illegal mining and protect the fragile ecology of the Aravalli mountain range. The action follows the Centre’s earlier recommendation to define the Aravalli range as areas above 100 metres in height, and the subsequent withdrawal of that directive by the Supreme Court after widespread protests in Rajasthan. Since then, the state’s mining department, district administrations and police have been carrying out coordinated joint operations.
Over the past two days, dozens of vehicles allegedly involved in illegal mining have been seized in Jaipur and Alwar districts, and several cases have been registered against offenders, officials said.
In Jaipur, a joint operation has been underway for the past five days under the direction of District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni. Teams from the mining department, district administration and police conducted simultaneous raids across several police station areas. Mining Engineer Shyam Chaudhary said the drive resulted in major action against illegal mining and the unauthorised transportation of minerals. During the operation, 50 vehicles were seized, including two excavators, 14 dumpers and 34 tractor-trolleys.
A total of 46 cases were registered, and penalties amounting to ₹50.36 lakh were recovered and deposited in the state treasury. In addition, seven FIRs were lodged against those involved in illegal mining and transportation.
In Alwar district, the administration has dug up and blocked roads leading to hill areas using JCB machines to prevent illegal mining. Under the state government’s ongoing campaign, 21 cases of illegal mining have been reported so far in the district. Officials said nine FIRs have been registered, more than 15 tractors seized and several people arrested.
The statewide joint operation to curb illegal mining in the Aravalli range was launched on Monday and will continue until January 15. The drive is being implemented across 20 districts of Rajasthan. Guidelines have been issued to all district collectors and superintendents of police. Principal Secretary (Mines) T. Ravikant said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the district collector.
Ravikant said the SIT comprises mining engineers, vigilance mining engineers, assistant mining engineers, geologists and technical staff from the Mines Department, along with officers from the Revenue, Police, Transport and Forest departments. Mineral guards and Border Home Guard personnel have also been deployed.
The operation is underway in Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Kotputli-Behror, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Beawar, Tonk, Kuchaman-Didwana, Pali, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Salumber, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts.
Meanwhile, in the Jojari River area of Jodhpur district, earlier flagged for severe pollution, the administration carried out its largest-ever crackdown on illegally operating dyeing, printing and washing units in the Luni area. Acting on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a joint team of the Jodhpur Development Authority and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, supported by a large police contingent, demolished an illegal industrial unit spread over nearly 35 bighas, or about 8.75 acres.
Despite the intensified enforcement, resistance from mining mafias continues in some parts of the state. In Nagaur district, mining mafias allegedly pelted stones at a joint team of mining officials and police, forcing them to retreat to safety. Although the incident did not occur in the Aravalli range, the attackers reportedly chased the team in a Bolero camper and attempted to run over mining and police personnel, highlighting the risks faced by enforcement agencies during the crackdown.