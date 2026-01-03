More than 10 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: More than 10 armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the southern region of an edgy Bijapur district, about 450 km south of Raipur on Saturday.

“Based on specific inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the forested terrain of South Bijapur, a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel launched a search operation.

Since Saturday morning the intermittent exchange of fire has ensued between the forces and the Maoists. So far, two bodies of Red ultras have been recovered during the search operation at the encounter site”, the Bastar police said in the issued statement.

As the search operation remains underway, further operational details were not shared owing to the safety concerns of the personnel engaged in the anti-Maoist campaign on the ground.

There has been no report of any security personnel sustaining injuries in the gun battle and further details were awaited.

From January 1, 2024 onwards as many as 824 Naxals have joined the mainstream, 1079 Maoists have been arrested, and 222 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the Bijapur district.

Bijapur remains one of the Maoist-affected districts in Bastar division and is often cited as an epicentre of left-wing extremists in south Chhattisgarh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that the country will be Maoist-free by March 31, 2026.