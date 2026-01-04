Civic polls: Opposition cries foul over unopposed Sena, BJP wins in Thane district

THANE: The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have alleged foul play in the civic elections after 32 candidates from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena were declared elected unopposed in Maharashtra's Thane district, blaming the state machinery and police.

The Opposition has also called for the NOTA option and demanded legal action.

Of the 68 candidates declared elected unopposed in the January 15 municipal corporation polls across the state, a staggering 47 per cent (32 candidates) hail from Thane district alone.

The BJP leads the tally with 20 candidates, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 12.

In Kalyan, 14 BJP and six Shiv Sena candidates have emerged unopposed, while six candidates each from both ruling parties have secured the tag in Thane and Bhiwandi.

In a joint press conference on Sunday, Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare and MNS' Thane-Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav accused the state government machinery and police of orchestrating 'unopposed' electoral wins for associates of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jadhav shared a video clip claiming that it shows a police officer escorting Sena (UBT) candidate Vikrant Ghag to Shinde's 'Shubhdeep' bungalow in Thane city's Nitin Company area on the day of nomination withdrawals.