India expresses 'deep concern' over US capture of Venezuela, calls for peaceful resolution through dialogue

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday said recent developments in Venezuela were a “matter of deep concern” and that it was closely monitoring the situation, after US attacked the oil-rich country and abducted its President, Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation.

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the statement said.