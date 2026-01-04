India expresses 'deep concern' over US capture of Venezuela, calls for peaceful resolution through dialogue

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday said recent developments in Venezuela were a “matter of deep concern” and that it was closely monitoring the situation, after US attacked the oil-rich country and abducted its President, Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation.
In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said India reaffirmed its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela and called on all concerned parties to resolve issues peacefully through dialogue.
“We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the statement said.
“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the statement said.
The MEA added that the Indian Embassy in Caracas was in contact with members of the Indian community and would continue to provide all possible assistance.
The ministry did not make any direct reference to alleged violations of sovereignty or explicitly name the United States in its initial response, adopting a measured tone amid rapidly unfolding events.
The statement came after the Donald Trump-led United States administration announced that it had captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife following a dramatic military operation that allegedly targeted Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, as well as other areas.
The operation was described by the US as part of a broader crackdown on what it termed “narco-terrorism”.
President Trump later said the United States would oversee the administration of the country until a transition of power takes place.
The developments marked a sharp escalation in the long-running political and diplomatic crisis surrounding Venezuela.
Amid the uncertainty, India also issued a travel advisory for its nationals. In a separate advisory released on Saturday, the MEA urged Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela.
“In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela,” the advisory stated.