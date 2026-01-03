Trump releases photo of Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed aboard US ship

Following the attack, Trump said in an interview that the United States will be making decisions on what is next for Venezuela after capturing the Latin American country's president and flying him out of the country.

"We'll be involved in it very much as to who will govern the country," Trump said.

"We can't take a chance in letting somebody else run and just take over what he left, or left off," Trump said in an interview with Fox News hours after the capture.

He further added that the daring raid by US special forces showed that Washington was "not going to be pushed around."

Meanwhile, Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernandez told the Associated Press that Nicolas Maduro and his wife were at their home within the Ft. Tiuna military installation when they were captured.

"That's where they bombed," he said.

"And, there, they carried out what we could call a kidnapping of the president and the first lady of the country."

Trump added that Maduro and his wife are aboard a US warship and will face prosecution in New York.

The legal authority for the strike, and whether Trump consulted Congress beforehand, was not immediately clear. The stunning American military action, which plucked a nation's sitting leader from office, echoed the U.S. invasion of Panama that led to the surrender and seizure of its leader, Manuel Antonio Noriega, in 1990 - exactly 36 years ago Saturday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela in view of recent developments in the country.

The MEA further advised Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in regular contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas.

Indian nationals can contact the embassy via email at cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or through the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288, which is also available for WhatsApp calls.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it called a U.S. “act of armed aggression” against Venezuela in a statement posted on its Telegram channel Saturday. “Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, let alone military, outside intervention,” the statement said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X that she had spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the EU ambassador in Caracas. “The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, would face charges after an indictment in New York. Bondi vowed in a social media post that the couple would "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

Maduro and other Venezuelan officials were indicted in 2020 on "narco-terrorism" conspiracy charges, but it was not previously known that his wife had been and it wasn't clear if Bondi was referring to a new indictment. The details of the allegations against Flores were not immediately known.

Early Saturday, multiple explosions rang out and low-flying aircraft swept through the Venezuelan capital, as Maduro's government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations, calling it an "imperialist attack" and urging citizens to take to the streets.

With Maduro's whereabouts not known, the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, would take power under Venezuelan law. There was no confirmation that had happened, though she did issue a statement after the strike.

"We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores," Rodríguez said. "We demand proof of life."

Maduro, Trump said, "has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement." He set a news conference for later Saturday morning.

The attack itself lasted less than 30 minutes and the explosions, at least seven blasts, sent people rushing into the streets, while others took to social media to report what they'd seen and heard. Some Venezuelan civilians and members of the military were killed, according to Rodríguez, the vice president, without giving a number.