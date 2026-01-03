'Serious affront': US strike on Venezuela triggers condemnation, calls to uphold international law

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was "deeply alarmed" after Washington's strikes on Venezuela, his spokesman said Saturday, saying it could "constitute a dangerous precedent."

The UN chief is "deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that Guterres "calls on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law."

The EU also called for "restraint" and respect for international law in Venezuela following the attack.

"The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition" in Venezuela, the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on X after speaking with her US counterpart Marco Rubio.

"Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint," she wrote.

Kallas said the EU was closely monitoring the fast-moving situation and that she had spoken to the bloc's envoy to Venezuela, with the safety of EU citizens "our top priority."

Neither the UK, nor the EU had recognised the results of the disputed 2024 election that handed Maduro a third term in power, and has called for a "peaceful, negotiated transition" of power there.

Russia condemned the attack and demanded "immediate" clarification about the circumstances of the reported US abduction of Maduro.

"We are extremely alarmed by reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were forcibly removed from the country as a result of today's US aggression. We call for an immediate clarification of the situation," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

China also opposed the strikes, calling it a violation of international law.

"China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the US's blatant use of force against a sovereign state and its action against its president," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Such hegemonic behaviour by the US seriously violates international law, infringes upon Venezuela's sovereignty, and threatens peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean. China firmly opposes it," it added.

France also condemned the American operation, saying it undermined international law while no solution to the country's crisis can be imposed from the outside.

Maduro "gravely violated" the rights of Venezuelans, but the military operation that led to him being grabbed "contravenes the principle of non-use of force, which underpins international law", Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X.

"No lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside", he said, warning that "the increasing violations" of this principle by permanent UN Security Council members "will have serious consequences for global security, sparing no one".

Other close allies of Caracas also condemned the attack.

Iran, which has close links with oil-rich Venezuela, said it "strongly condemns the US military attack on Venezuela and a flagrant violation of the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called it an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America which would lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Colombia is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council this year and leftist leader Petro called for the body to meet "immediately."

Cuba, a traditional regional ally, denounced what it called "state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people" according to a statement by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who urged a "response from the international community" following a "criminal attack" on Caracas.

Meanwhile Spain called for de-escalation and restraining, offering to mediate in the crisis in an attempt to broker a negotiated and peaceful solution.

"Spain calls for de-escalation and restraint," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding it was "ready to help in the search for a democratic, negotiated, and peaceful solution for the country,"