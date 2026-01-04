SIR: ECI allows 160 special hearing centres for marginalised communities in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: As the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal has begun, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to set up 160 special decentralised hearing centres in remote areas of certain districts of the state for marginalised communities residing in such pockets.

The 12 districts where such 160 centres would be set up include Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Purulia, West Midnapore, Bankura, Nadia, West Burdwan, Howrah, and North 24 Parganas, officials said, adding that provided if more is required, the Commission may consider a couple of such centres in the coastal belts of the South 24 Parganas district.

A senior official said, "Recently, the District Magistrates, also the District Electoral Officers, of these districts had sent a recommendation to the Commission through the CEO’s office for setting up such centres. Considering the legitimacy of the requirement, the Commission had finally given go-ahead for the proposal."