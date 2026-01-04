Uddhav, Raj Thackeray unveil manifesto for BMC polls, promise free power, women-centric schemes

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday unveiled manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, promising free electricity, financial assistance for women, affordable housing, and major upgrades to civic infrastructure.
Titled “Promises of Thackeray”, the manifesto was released at Shiv Sena Bhavan, marking Raj Thackeray’s first visit to the party headquarters in over 20 years after his split from the undivided Shiv Sena. While the alliance also includes the NCP (SP), no senior leader from the party was present on the dais.
Focus on women and welfare
Targeting women voters, the alliance announced “Swabhiman Nidhi”, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for registered women domestic workers and women from the Koli fishing community, similar to the state government’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. Registered fishermen will also receive financial support, new licences, and the ability to transfer licences within the community.
The manifesto promises well-maintained restrooms for women every two kilometres on major city roads, equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines and child diaper-changing facilities. Day-care centres will be set up in every assembly segment to support working parents.
Affordable food, power and transport
The alliance pledged free electricity up to 100 units per household and free water supply. It also announced the launch of Masaheb Kitchens, which will provide breakfast and lunch for Rs 10, on the lines of the Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme.
In public transport, the minimum BEST bus fare will be reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5, along with the introduction of new buses and routes. However, there was no clarity on whether the free electricity units would apply only to areas served by BEST or across the entire city.
Housing and Maratha identity
The manifesto states that Mumbai’s land will be used primarily to house Mumbaikars. A dedicated BMC housing authority will be established to construct one lakh affordable homes over the next five years for BMC, government, BEST employees, mill workers, and other residents.
Property tax will be waived for houses up to 700 sq ft, benefiting nearly 14 lakh Mumbaikars. Additional tax concessions will be given to housing societies adopting eco-friendly practices such as waste segregation, rainwater harvesting, solar energy, and sewage treatment. Redeveloped buildings will be mandated to provide at least one parking slot per flat.
Raj Thackeray asserted that the next mayor of Mumbai would be Marathi, saying Mumbai, as Maharashtra’s capital, must reflect its linguistic and cultural identity.
Jobs, youth and Gig workers
To boost employment, the alliance announced the Balasaheb Thackeray Self-Employment Assistance Scheme, under which one lakh youths will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Interest-free loans will be provided to 25,000 gig workers, dabbawalas, and e-bike riders.
The manifesto also promises to fill essential vacancies in the BMC, provide on-site apprenticeships for engineering students, and establish hostels for Marathi youth migrating to Mumbai for work. Training centres for UPSC and MPSC aspirants will be set up in every municipal ward.
Health, education and civic infrastructure
In the health sector, five new medical colleges will be established in civic-run hospitals, and any attempt to privatise these facilities will be opposed. A super-speciality cancer hospital and a rapid bike-based medical emergency service will also be launched.
In education, BMC-run Mumbai Public Schools will be expanded to offer classes from junior kindergarten to Class 12.
The manifesto also includes plans for pet parks, pet clinics, ambulances, crèches, and crematoriums across the city. The BMC elections are scheduled for January 15.
(With inputs from PTI)