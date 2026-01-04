Uddhav, Raj Thackeray unveil manifesto for BMC polls, promise free power, women-centric schemes

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday unveiled manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, promising free electricity, financial assistance for women, affordable housing, and major upgrades to civic infrastructure.

Titled “Promises of Thackeray”, the manifesto was released at Shiv Sena Bhavan, marking Raj Thackeray’s first visit to the party headquarters in over 20 years after his split from the undivided Shiv Sena. While the alliance also includes the NCP (SP), no senior leader from the party was present on the dais.

Focus on women and welfare

Targeting women voters, the alliance announced “Swabhiman Nidhi”, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for registered women domestic workers and women from the Koli fishing community, similar to the state government’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. Registered fishermen will also receive financial support, new licences, and the ability to transfer licences within the community.

The manifesto promises well-maintained restrooms for women every two kilometres on major city roads, equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines and child diaper-changing facilities. Day-care centres will be set up in every assembly segment to support working parents.

Affordable food, power and transport

The alliance pledged free electricity up to 100 units per household and free water supply. It also announced the launch of Masaheb Kitchens, which will provide breakfast and lunch for Rs 10, on the lines of the Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme.

In public transport, the minimum BEST bus fare will be reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5, along with the introduction of new buses and routes. However, there was no clarity on whether the free electricity units would apply only to areas served by BEST or across the entire city.