Complaint filed in Jharkhand court over derogatory remarks against women by Uttarakhand minister's husband

RANCHI: A complaint has been filed against Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya’s husband, Giridhari Lal Sahu, in the Jamshedpur Civil Court for allegedly making derogatory and objectionable remarks against Bihar women at a public meeting in Uttarakhand recently.

The complaint was lodged by Pradeep Kumar Singh, an advocate and resident of Jamshedpur.

According to the complaint, a video surfaced on social media and electronic media platforms on January 3, 2026, in which the accused is purportedly seen making a statement from a public platform claiming that "women of Bihar can be obtained for marriage for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000". The video went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism.

The complainant has alleged that the statement portrays women of Bihar as mere commodities, gravely undermining their dignity, honour and social standing, reflecting a discriminatory and derogatory mindset towards women. It has further been argued that such statements risk legitimising practices resembling the buying and selling of women, which run contrary to societal ethics and the objectives of laws enacted to curb human trafficking.

The petition also underscores that the accused is connected to public life, warranting a higher standard of restraint, accountability and sensitivity in his conduct. The complainant also maintained that the remarks caused him severe mental distress and amounted to a violation of the fundamental rights to equality and dignity as enshrined under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

Seeking legal action, the complainant urged the court to take cognisance of the matter under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as well as applicable sections of the Information Technology Act, and to summon the accused for appropriate proceedings. The Jamshedpur court is yet to take any decision on the complaint.