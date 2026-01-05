Court seeks Rahul Gandhi's response on defamation complaint related to Hathras gangrape case

HATHRAS: An MP-MLA court on Monday sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's response on a defamation complaint filed against him by three men who were acquitted in the September 2020 Hathras gangrape case, according to their lawyer.

The complaint alleged that Gandhi made defamatory remarks on December 12, 2024, against the three men despite their acquittal on rape charges.

The case refers to the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman that led to her death in September 2020. She was later cremated in the middle of the night outside the village by the police allegedly against the wishes of her family.

On Monday, Judge Deepak Nath Saraswati received the report sought earlier from the circle officer as part of the inquiry into the complaint, said Munna Singh Pundir, the lawyer representing the three men.

"Based on the report, the court has issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, giving him an opportunity to file his objections in the matter," Pundir said, adding that the next date of hearing has been fixed for February 7, 2026.

Pundir alleged that Gandhi, during his visit to Boolgarhi village on December 12, 2024, said that the accused were roaming free while the victim's family was confined to their home.