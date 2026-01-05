India urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

NEW DELHI: India on Monday urged its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran as the country has been rocked by a wave of protests over inflation and currency devaluation.

New Delhi also advised Indian citizens in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid travelling to areas witnessing protests or demonstrations.

"In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Indian citizens and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin), currently in Iran, should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the embassy of India in Tehran," it said.