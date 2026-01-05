India urges nationals in Iran to exercise caution as protests spread

NEW DELHI: India on Monday advised its nationals in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid non-essential travel amid a widening wave of protests triggered by the country’s worsening economic situation.
In an advisory, the External Affairs Ministry said: “In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice.” It further urged Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) currently in Iran to “exercise due caution, avoid areas of protest or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran.”
The MEA also asked Indian nationals residing in Iran on resident visas to register with the Indian Embassy if they have not already done so.
The advisory comes as protests across Iran entered their ninth day, with demonstrations reported in multiple provinces, including the capital, Tehran.
Videos circulated online on Sunday showed crowds gathering not only in Tehran but also in the provinces of Fars, Ilam, North Khorasan, and Semnan.
Human rights activists said protests have taken place in 26 of Iran’s 31 provinces since last week.
According to activists, at least 19 protesters and one member of the security forces have been killed during the unrest, though official casualty figures have not been released by Iranian authorities.
The situation has also drawn sharp international attention. US President Donald Trump renewed his warning of possible American intervention if Iranian authorities intensify their crackdown. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the US was “watching it very closely.”
“If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” Trump said, issuing one of his strongest warnings since the protests began.
On Monday morning, Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf acknowledged public anger, saying the protesters’ “legitimate demands” should be heard and used as the basis for change. At the same time, he warned that any attempt by foreign agents or opponents of the Islamic establishment to exploit the unrest would be dealt with firmly.
“Any foreign elements seeking to take advantage of the situation will be confronted effectively,” Qalibaf said.
His remarks echoed the hardline stance taken by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has previously said that “rioters should be put in their place.”