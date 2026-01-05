India urges nationals in Iran to exercise caution as protests spread

The advisory comes as protests across Iran entered their ninth day, with demonstrations reported in multiple provinces, including the capital, Tehran.

Videos circulated online on Sunday showed crowds gathering not only in Tehran but also in the provinces of Fars, Ilam, North Khorasan, and Semnan.

Human rights activists said protests have taken place in 26 of Iran’s 31 provinces since last week.

According to activists, at least 19 protesters and one member of the security forces have been killed during the unrest, though official casualty figures have not been released by Iranian authorities.

The situation has also drawn sharp international attention. US President Donald Trump renewed his warning of possible American intervention if Iranian authorities intensify their crackdown. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the US was “watching it very closely.”

“If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” Trump said, issuing one of his strongest warnings since the protests began.