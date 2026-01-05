Lalu Prasad's move to new Patna house in doubt after activist alleges violation in construction

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's plan to shift to a new private house may go haywire after a social activist claimed that the building was constructed in violation of rules.
Social activist Vikas Chandra, alias Guddu Baba, on Monday alleged that the house was being built in Patna’s Kautilya Nagar locality in violation of rules. At present, Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and other family members reside at the 10 Circular Road government bungalow, which was allotted to Rabri Devi in her capacity as the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative council.
The RJD’s first family has lived in the spacious bungalow for over two decades. However, last month, the state road construction department issued a notice to Rabri Devi asking her to vacate the bungalow, as a new residence had been allotted to her.
Guddu Baba, who has dedicated himself to cleaning the Ganga river through various initiatives, has written to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, demanding an investigation into the land in Kautilya Nagar on which Lalu Prasad’s new house has been built.
He alleged that the land belonged to the Veterinary College and claimed that rules were disregarded in its allocation. He further demanded a thorough investigation. “The land has illegally been transferred to the RJD’s first family. A fair inquiry will reveal the truth,” he added.
The social activist claimed that in 1986, a cooperative society was formed in Kautilya Nagar and 20 acres of land were leased to MLAs and MPs, where they constructed their houses. He further alleged that these individuals did not adhere to the terms and conditions of the lease.
Former chief minister Rabri Devi received a notice to vacate her 10 Circular Road residence following the formation of the new NDA government in the state. The bungalow has been the Lalu family’s residence since 2006. Last month, Rabri Devi was allotted a new residence at 39 Harding Road.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also holds the revenue and land reforms portfolio, had said that the department would initiate an investigation if a formal complaint was received. Sinha, who has recently hit the headlines for warning department officials of stern action, said the probe would be conducted without any bias.
Lalu Prasad’s family is reportedly planning to shift to their new Kautilya Nagar house after Makar Sankranti on January 14. However, Guddu Baba’s fresh allegations may force the family to put the plan on hold, at least for the time being.