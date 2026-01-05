Lalu Prasad's move to new Patna house in doubt after activist alleges violation in construction

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's plan to shift to a new private house may go haywire after a social activist claimed that the building was constructed in violation of rules.

Social activist Vikas Chandra, alias Guddu Baba, on Monday alleged that the house was being built in Patna’s Kautilya Nagar locality in violation of rules. At present, Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and other family members reside at the 10 Circular Road government bungalow, which was allotted to Rabri Devi in her capacity as the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative council.

The RJD’s first family has lived in the spacious bungalow for over two decades. However, last month, the state road construction department issued a notice to Rabri Devi asking her to vacate the bungalow, as a new residence had been allotted to her.

Guddu Baba, who has dedicated himself to cleaning the Ganga river through various initiatives, has written to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, demanding an investigation into the land in Kautilya Nagar on which Lalu Prasad’s new house has been built.

He alleged that the land belonged to the Veterinary College and claimed that rules were disregarded in its allocation. He further demanded a thorough investigation. “The land has illegally been transferred to the RJD’s first family. A fair inquiry will reveal the truth,” he added.