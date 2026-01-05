'Marathi or non-Marathi Mayor': BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS at loggerheads ahead of BMC polls

MUMBAI: The BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS are at loggerheads over Mumbai's next Mayor's identity.

The BJP states that the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from their party and that he/she will be a Hindu Marathi, while the Thackeray brothers are claiming that they will retain the power in BMC and the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from their party and will be a Marathi person.

According to the BMC records, Shiv Sena got its first Marathi mayor named Dr Hemchandra Gupte, in 1971, and then Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Joshi was made the Mumbai Mayor from 1973 to 74.

In between, the Congress chose the non-Marathi mayor BK Behram in 1974 and NG Mehta in 1975-75. Shiv Sena again appointed Wamanrao Mahadik as its mayor for Mumbai in 1978. Then, there were no Marathi mayors between 1980 to 1984.

The BMC records further read that Chhagan Bhujbal from Shiv Sena was made the mayor of Mumbai from 1985 to 86 period. Shiv Sena consecutively appointed different mayors till 1992.

Then, the Congress was in power for the next three years, and they appointed two Marathi and one non-Marathi mayor of Mumbai during the period.

In 1996, Shiv Sena came into power again and appointed Milind Vaidya as its mayor, who was a Marathi. Vishakha Raut and Nandu Satam served between 1997 to 98 and 1998 to 99, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena and BJP made an alliance, and the state government brought the Mayor in council, where the mayor and his team were empowered to take executive decisions for the city.