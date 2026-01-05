SC sets aside dismissal order of MP judicial officer accused of corruption

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the termination of Madhya Pradesh judicial officer Nirbhay Singh Suliya, who was removed on allegations of corruption. The court also ordered full payment of wages to him.

"We direct payment of full monetary benefits to Madhya Pradesh judicial officer Nirbhay Singh Suliya till the time of his superannuation from service and set aside the termination order of September, 2015 and the high court's order upholding his termination," said a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice JB Pardiwala and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan.

Suliya was accused of adopting different yardsticks in granting bail to accused under the Excise Act and indulging in corrupt practices.

The top court, while setting aside the suspension order of Suliya, noted that the judicial officer was terminated without following the due process after serving the judiciary for 27 years with an "unblemished" career record.

The bench expressed its displeasure over the way there was an increasing trend of frivolous allegations being levelled against judicial officers of lower judiciary on behest of aggrieved parties and emphasised the need for protecting such officers.

"Caution must be exercised by high courts in initiating disciplinary proceedings against judicial officers just because of their conflicting judicial orders. It should be ensured that only because an order is wrong or there is an error of judgement without anything more judicial officers are not put through the ordeal of such proceedings," said the apex court in its order on Monday.