Abhishek Banerjee alleges 'anti-Bengal forces' tried to stop him from reaching rally site, takes Jharkhand CM’s chopper

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that 'anti-Bengal forces' tried to prevent him from reaching Tarapith in Birbhum district to address a public meeting. However, he managed to reach the venue in a helicopter belonging to Jharkhand Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren.
He alleged that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) withheld permission to his chopper, which was scheduled to take off from the Behala Flying Club in Kolkata around 12.30 pm. DGCA permission is mandatory for a helicopter to operate.
After arranging to get Soren's chopper, Abhishek eventually left the Behala Flying Club airstrip around 2.20 pm, said a Trinamool Congress member.
The TMC leader landed in Tarapith to visit the Kali Temple there and later addressed a public meeting in Rampurhat, which began at 3.45 pm, well behind schedule. “I am late in reaching this venue because of a conspiracy by 'Bangla Birodhis' (those who oppose Bengal). They were not permitting my helicopter to fly,” Abhishek alleged while addressing the rally.
“I used my wits and spoke to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, requesting him to allow me to use his helicopter instead so that I can reach this venue at a respectable time. If they are determined to stop me from reaching this meeting, I am 10 times more stubborn than they are,” he added.
He later visited the state government-run Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital to meet repatriated Birbhum migrant Sunali Khatun, who delivered a baby boy on Monday, and extend his greetings. He also named the newborn Sunali.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam alleged a “conspiracy hatched by the BJP” to disrupt the leader’s schedule. “The BJP is afraid of Abhishek Banerjee's meetings. That’s why they are resorting to such tactics to delay his arrival. Such moves won’t work,” he said.
Union minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar rejected the charge, calling it “false and baseless”.
“We are not privy to the DGCA’s operation details. It allows the movement of aircraft when it finds that routes are clear. The safety of VIPs flying in planes or helicopters is primary to the DGCA, and a little delay in the flight is always preferred, if it ensures that the safety and security of the person is not compromised,” he told the media.