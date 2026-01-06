Abhishek Banerjee alleges 'anti-Bengal forces' tried to stop him from reaching rally site, takes Jharkhand CM’s chopper

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that 'anti-Bengal forces' tried to prevent him from reaching Tarapith in Birbhum district to address a public meeting. However, he managed to reach the venue in a helicopter belonging to Jharkhand Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren.

He alleged that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) withheld permission to his chopper, which was scheduled to take off from the Behala Flying Club in Kolkata around 12.30 pm. DGCA permission is mandatory for a helicopter to operate.

After arranging to get Soren's chopper, Abhishek eventually left the Behala Flying Club airstrip around 2.20 pm, said a Trinamool Congress member.

The TMC leader landed in Tarapith to visit the Kali Temple there and later addressed a public meeting in Rampurhat, which began at 3.45 pm, well behind schedule. “I am late in reaching this venue because of a conspiracy by 'Bangla Birodhis' (those who oppose Bengal). They were not permitting my helicopter to fly,” Abhishek alleged while addressing the rally.