Dense fog: 16 flights cancelled today; more disruptions likely at Delhi airport on Wednesday

NEW DELHI: A total of 16 flights were cancelled on Tuesday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Flight schedules are expected to face significant disruptions on Wednesday due to forecasted reduced visibility.
A spokesperson for Delhi Airport said, “Eight arrivals and eight departures were cancelled today (Tuesday). Although there was fog and chilly weather, visibility was quite good, so the number of cancellations was not high. There were no diversions either.”
An Air India official confirmed that none of its flights were cancelled on January 5. IndiGo, however, reported seven cancellations from Delhi.
Heavy fog, poor visibility forecast for Wednesday
On X, Air India posted, “Heavy fog and reduced visibility are forecast for Delhi and parts of Northern India tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. These conditions may have a cascading impact on flight schedules across our network.”
The airline added, “We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken proactive measures to minimize disruptions. Details are available here: bit.ly/4agYVyF.”
Under its FogCare initiative, Air India provides alerts in advance to passengers booked on flights likely to be affected by fog. Passengers can reschedule their flights at no extra cost or cancel and receive a full refund without penalties.
Air India also urged passengers to check their flight status on its website before departing for the airport.