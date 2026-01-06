‘Did not even spare God’: SC to ex-TDB official

NEW DELHI: Declining to intervene in a petition filed by ex-Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member K P Shankar Das in the Sabarimala gold robbery case, the Supreme Court on Monday made a scathing remark, “You did not even spare God.”

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S C Sharma, made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by Shankar Das, seeking to expunge five paragraphs from a Kerala High Court single-bench verdict.

Das, who had signed the Devaswom Board’s minutes, cannot evade responsibility, the top court said. However, he was free to approach the high court to seek the removal of the disputed observations.

The apex court also ordered that if Das files an application for anticipatory bail, it should be considered on merit.

The HC single bench had observed that Das and another member Vijayakumar bore responsibility in the gold robbery case. Das contended that these observations were made without hearing him.