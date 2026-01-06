Indore water contamination: Madhya Pradesh HC slams state govt; directs for long-term water safety plan

INDORE: Coming down heavily on the state government over the deaths of residents due to contaminated water supply in India’s cleanest city Indore, the Madhya Pradesh High Court observed on Tuesday that the incident "severely damaged Indore’s image of being the country’s cleanest city and made it infamous for supplying poisonous water to its residents."

Hearing a bunch of petitions, the division bench of the High Court in Indore, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, directed the state’s chief secretary to address the Court through video conferencing on the entire issue on the next date of hearing, January 15.

"The issue of water isn’t only Indore’s problem, but it’s the problem of the entire state, therefore, the state’s chief secretary is directed to address this Court through Video Conferencing on the issues which have been mentioned in the order on the next date of hearing. The CS will apprise this Court that what actions at the State level are being taken for preventing the water contamination in the entire State so as to prevent the similar incident in other places," the HC mentioned in its five-page order on Tuesday.

The HC also directed the state government and authorities in Indore to produce relevant files relating to the issuance of the tender for a fresh pipeline for drinking water, and also the report of the MP Pollution Control Board in respect to the samples which were tested in 2017-2018.

Importantly, during the hearing of the petitions, senior advocate Ajay Bagadia, who is the counsel for one of the petitioners, had submitted before the HC that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor-in-Council had passed the order long back in 2022 for laying the new pipeline for supply of drinking water in Bhagirathpura area, but because of the non- disbursement of the funds by erring officers of the Corporation, the said work could not be carried out.