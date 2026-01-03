After Indore contamination tragedy, trust on municipal tap supply dries up; residents pay for water

INDORE: The water contamination tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the country's cleanest city for almost a decade, has made people wary of the municipal tap supply and forced them to purchase bottled water, putting excess financial strain on those with limited means.

According to officials, six people have died and more than 200 were hospitalised in an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura, which has a large population from low and middle-income groups.

The death figures, however, vary, ranging from 10 to 16. "Yes, we are now scared of drinking water from municipal taps. We need proof that the water is clean, only then will we drink it. My family is currently buying drinking water jars from the market, paying between Rs 20 and Rs 30 per jar," Sunita, a resident of Marathi Mohalla, told PTI on Saturday.

She claimed the area was getting "dirty water" from taps for the past two to three years, but no one listened to the complaints of residents.

"For a long time now, we have been adding alum (sulphate salt used for water purification) and also boiling water before drinking," Sunita added.

Such is the level of distrust in a city that has often been lauded for its cleanliness that stall owners are using bottled water to make tea to reassure customers of safety.

Despite using bottled water, the price of tea has not been increased, pointed out tea stall owner Tushar Verma.