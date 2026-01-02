'Will compensation bring him back..': Baby born after ten years of prayers falls victim to Indore water contamination

INDORE: A child born after 10 years of fervent prayers and vows died within days due to water contamination that has claimed seven lives in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

An eerie silence prevailed in an alley in the Marathi Mohalla of the Bhagirathpura area, where six-month-old Avyan Sahu lived with his family.

A simple act of diluting packaged milk with water cost the baby his life and plunged the Sahu family into unbearable grief.

The family claims it has rejected the government's compensation for the death of the child, who was born after 10 years of prayers and vows.

The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.

Residents have claimed that 15 people died due to the vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura over the last year, with Avyan being the youngest among them.

The health department, however, has not confirmed this claim and said only four deaths occurred in the outbreak.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Avyan's grandmother, Krishna Sahu, said, "We have not taken any compensation from the state government so far. Our child is gone. Will the compensation bring him back to life? Money is not greater than a child."

According to the family, Avyan died on December 29. Sahu said her daughter gave birth to Avyan after 10 years of prayers and vows.

"The entire family prayed for his birth and made a vow at Hussain Tekri Dargah. My prayers were answered, but I never imagined that the baby would leave us so soon," she said in tears.

Krishna Sahu said the child was healthy and had put on 5 kgs.