MoECC eases environmental clearance process for non-coal mining projects

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court's November decision to allow mining in the Aravalli region, the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment, and Climate Change issued a memorandum in December over land acquisition.

The memorandum removes the requirement for land acquisition proof for non-coal mining projects when seeking environmental clearance (EC).

The change is intended to accelerate project approvals, such as gas exploration, mineral mining, etc. Now, non-coal mining projects can obtain environmental clearance without the consent of landowners, reflecting that the status of land acquisition is no longer linked to the granting of EC.

Previously, the ministry required proof of land acquisition as a prerequisite for obtaining EC.

The memorandum, dated December 18 of last year, applies to major non-coal mining operations, including mineral mining, slurry pipelines running through wildlife sanctuaries, protected forests, offshore and onshore gas exploration, as well as highways and other minor minerals like sand mining, stone quarrying, and soil excavation.