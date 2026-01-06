Pilot body warns of IndiGo-like operational crisis at Air India Express over issues in rostering dept

NEW DELHI: The Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA INDIA) has cautioned the top management of Air India Express on the need to urgently address serious issues pertaining to the working culture of its rostering department as it directly impacts passenger safety.

The pilot body has warned of an operational crisis similar to the one that occurred at IndiGo in December 2025 if these lapses were ignored.

The communication was sent on January 5 to the Board of Directors of Air India by Captain Sam Thomas, president of ALPA India, appealing for its direct intervention. It draws attention to two recent incidents at the airline involving the rostering staff, in which the concerns of pilots were ignored.

Rostering wields significant discretionary power that directly impacts pilot fatigue, morale, retention, and ultimately safety outcomes, the letter explains.

Without giving specific dates on the incidents, ALPA INDIA said they were recent ones. The first instance involved a senior official. “A Rostering Manager publicly posted on social media boasting about retaliatory action against pilots who declined roster changes for personal or family reasons,” the pilot body alleged.

It charged, “This conduct was unprofessional and reflected an intent to use scheduling power to instill fear rather than resolve operational challenges through reason and empathy. Such messaging signals that compliance is enforced through punitive rosters and not by transparent and respectful processes.”

Recalling the second incident, Captain Thomas alleged, “A rostering staff member was observed ignoring calls on the pilot hotline while prioritising personal grooming and social media activity.” The pilot hotline is a safety-critical channel that may involve emergencies, duty time limitations, fitness-to-fly issues, or family crisis. “Disregarding such calls is fundamentally incompatible with the responsibilities of the role,” he added.