Suresh Kalmadi: From IAF pilot to a central figure in Indian sports administration

MUMBAI: Suresh Kalmadi, a resourceful yet controversial figure who spent more than two decades at the centre of Indian sports administration, has died at the age of 81.

The senior Congress leader and former Union minister passed away in Pune on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, a son, two daughters, their spouses and grandchildren.

A former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), his long tenure in Indian sport brought both notable successes and high-profile scandals.

Born in Tamil Nadu on 1 May 1944, Kalmadi was educated at Fergusson College in Pune, the city he later represented in Parliament.

Before entering the political arena, Kalmadi attended the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla. He then served in the Indian Air Force from 1964 to 1974: first as a commissioned pilot, then as an instructor, and retired as a Squadron Leader.

As an Indian Air Force Pilot, he participated in the 1966 air raid on Aizawl during the Mizo National Front uprising, as well as the 1965 and 1971 India–Pakistan wars. He received several service medals and took early retirement to enter politics.

Kalmadi entered politics after being identified by Sharad Pawar, serving as president of the Indian Youth Congress (Socialist) from 1981 to 1986, and later developed close political ties with Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He formally entered politics in 1982 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha, backed by Congress(S) led by Sharad Pawar. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1988, 1994 and 1998.

After the Congress split in the late 1980s, Kalmadi stayed with the Indian National Congress. During his tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, he also served as Union Minister of State for Railways in the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1995.

Kalmadi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune in 1996, but lost the seat in the very next general election before making a comeback by winning the 2004 and 2009 polls.