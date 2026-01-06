The Suresh Kalmadi legacy: From IAF Pilot to India's foremost sports administrator

NEW DELHI: Resourceful but also hugely controversial and almost always in the line of fire. This was Suresh Kalmadi as one of India's most towering sports administrators in varied roles for over two decades.

The former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, who breathed his last early this morning in Pune, was a dynamic man whose command of Indian sports yielded both success and scandal.

Born in Madras in 1944, Kalmadi studied at Fergusson College in Pune, the city he went on to represent in the Parliament. But much before entering politics or taking up sports administration, Kalmadi served in the Indian Air Force from 1964 to 1974, first as a commissioned pilot and then an instructor before retiring as a Squadron Leader.

Then came the political journey after being spotted by Sharad Pawar. He was appointed Pune Youth Congress chief and later developed close ties with Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minster Rajiv Gandhi.

After the Congress split in the late 1980s, Kalmadi stayed with the Indian National Congress and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1982, 1988, 1994 and 1998.

During his tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, he also served as Union Minister of State for Railways in the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1995.

Kalmadi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune in 1996, but lost the seat in the very next general election before making a comeback by winning the 2004 and 2009 polls. However, what brought him fame and a degree of infamy was his transition into the most powerful Indian sports administrator of his time.

He brought several top-class events to the country including the 2003 Afro Asian Games, the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games, the 2010 Commonwealth Games, as well as two Asian Athletics Championships in 1989 and 2013.

Kalmadi's tenure as IOA chief lasted from 1996 to 2011, the year allegations of corruption in the conduct of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) were levelled against him, culminating in his arrest. However, in April 2025, the Enforcement Directorate filed a closure report in the case, giving him a clean chit.