'Universities can't be hate lab': JNU admin to act against students for raising anti-Modi slogans

The protest was part of an event -- "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba" -- organised at Sabarmati Dhaba to mark the anniversary of the January 5, 2020, violence in which a group of people, allegedly associated with right wing outfits, had entered the campus and unleashed mayhem by attacking students and teachers.

In a letter to the Delhi Police, the university claimed that certain students raised slogans that were “highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory,” arguing that they amounted to a wilful disrespect for constitutional institutions and democratic norms, and were in contempt of the Supreme Court.

The administration further alleged that the slogans were deliberate, repeated, and carried the potential to disrupt campus harmony and public order.

The university named several students in its complaint, including JNU Students’ Union president Aditi Mishra, stating that they were identified during the programme.

Aditi Mishra, however, rejected the administration’s characterisation of the protest. Speaking to PTI, she said that the slogans raised were ideological in nature and did not target any individual. “They were not directed towards anyone personally,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)