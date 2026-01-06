JNU students protest SC verdict in Delhi riots case, allegedly raise slogans against PM, HM; varsity seeks FIR

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday held a protest against the Supreme Court order denying bail to former research scholars at the varsity, Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid in a case related to alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots.

The protesters allegedly raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which the university administration sought an FIR against the students.

In a letter to the Delhi Police, the JNU administration claimed that certain students raised "highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory" slogans during the protest, which it claimed was in direct contempt of the top court and reflect a "wilful disrespect for constitutional institutions and established norms of civil and democratic discourse."

The University has named several students, including current Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, and said they were identified during the programme and claimed that the slogans were "deliberate", "repeated" and had the "potential to seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony and security."

However, Mishra was quoted as saying by the PTI that "all of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone."

The protest was part of an event -- "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba" -- organised at Sabarmati Dhaba to mark the anniversary of the January 5, 2020, violence in which a group of people, allegedly associated with right wing outfits, had entered the campus and unleashed mayhem by attacking students and teachers.