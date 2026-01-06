Day after SC bail to riots conspiracy accused, Delhi court in rare order directs verification of bonds, delays release

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered verification of documents and sureties submitted by four of the five accused granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Delhi riots alleged conspiracy case, leading to a delay in their release by a day.

The top court on Monday imposed 11 conditions while granting bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai accepted the bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each along with two local sureties of the like amount furnished by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman and Mohd Saleem Khan, and directed the police to verify the documents by Wednesday.

The fifth accused, Shadab Ahmad, did not appear before the court to furnish his bail bonds.

While most of the accused had earlier been released on interim bail and had submitted surety bonds at that time, the court, in a rare order, directed verification of the bonds, leading to a delay in their release by a day.

Questioning the need for document verification, the counsel for Meeran Haider, M N Khan, argued that the person who submitted the surety bond is a relative of his client and lives in the same residence.